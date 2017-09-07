Could Amazon deliver new HQ to Chicago? Emanuel making his pitch

Construction continues in April on three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle. Amazon said Thursday it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees, while staying in its sprawling Seattle headquarters. Associated Press

Amazon announced Thursday that it has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the opening. Associated Press

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is pitching Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about building the company's second North American headquarters in Chicago amid speculation that the e-commerce giant may be eyeing the North Branch industrial corridor.

Competition for the $5 billion prize and as many as 50,000 jobs is certain to be intense. But Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff with a national reputation, is hoping he has the clout to bring the bonanza home.

Mayoral spokesman Grant Klinzman disclosed Thursday that Emanuel has had several conversations with Bezos about choosing Chicago for a project the company has described as a "full equal" to its sprawling Seattle headquarters.

Klinzman refused to say what, if any, city subsidies Emanuel was prepared to offer Amazon to bring the project to Chicago.

