Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/6/2017 10:14 AM

Kohl's to open Amazon shops inside some Chicago area stores

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kohl's says it will open Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, including unnamed stores in the Chicago area.

    Kohl's says it will open Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, including unnamed stores in the Chicago area.
    Associated Press file photo

 
By JOSEPH PISANI
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Kohl's said Wednesday that it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, including some in the Chicago area, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant.

Kohl's shoppers will be able to buy Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets from the 1,000-square-foot Amazon shops. Customers can also ask to have an Amazon employee come to their home and install a device or suggest products to buy.

Kohl's Corp. said the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago area and Los Angeles stores. The company did not say which stores would be involved. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company has more than 1,100 across the country.

The Kohl's deal comes a few months after department store operator Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com. At the same time, Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. has been growing its brick-and-mortar presence: It has opened 11 bookstores in two years and recently bought organic grocer Whole Foods, selling the Amazon Echo voice assistant device next to organic grapes and corn.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account