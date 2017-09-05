Feder: Chicago Tribune parent tronc buys New York Daily News

Chicago-based tronc may have struck out in its bid for the Sun-Times eight weeks ago, but it just picked up a bigger tabloid newspaper in the Big Apple. Tronc, owner of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, has acquired the New York Daily News. Tronc announced that it has added New York City's zesty "Hometown Newspaper" to its media holdings, expanding its reach to 10 major markets, including all of the top three. For full report, see robertfeder.com.