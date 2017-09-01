Delnor opens Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic

GENEVA -- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital has opened a new pediatric outpatient rehabilitation clinic to offer physical therapy and speech therapy for children of all ages, from newborns to young adults.

The new 3,000 square foot clinic, located on the lower level of the 302 medical office building at Delnor Hospital, was built specifically for children and features colorful pediatric equipment, child-sized amenities, aquatic artwork and vibrant lighting. The clinic provides rehabilitation services for children who experience delays as a result of illness, injuries, birth defects or other conditions.

Occupational therapy is expected to be available later this year.

"The goal of pediatric outpatient rehabilitation is to ensure children lead a full and satisfying life at home and in school," said Lauren Wallenius, SLP, manager of pediatric rehabilitation services at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. "The services are in demand, yet there have been limited number of options available in the Tri-Cities area. We are excited to offer the resources of Northwestern Medicine in a new, convenient location."

