updated: 8/30/2017 10:55 AM

Darien student wins ISACA scholarship

ROLLING MEADOWS -- Darien resident Robert Dudasik, a senior double-majoring in computer science and computer engineering at Lewis University, won one of two $3,500 scholarships offered by ISACA-Chicago.

ISACA is an international professional organization focused on the security of information systems.

Dudasik, who is founding president of the Romeoville university's IEEE Chapter and has been involved in a number of other activities in the Computer and Mathematical Sciences Department at Lewis, received the award based on his academic achievement, involvement in activities, and potential for future impact on the field of cyber security. Dudasik, who has worked as an intern at Argonne National Laboratory for a number of semesters, has taken full advantage of his time at Lewis, majoring in two of the University's most challenging and most cutting-edge programs.

