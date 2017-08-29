Breaking News Bar
 
Euroview leases Elmhurst space for expansion

ELMHURST -- Darwin Realty recently represented an institutional investor in a lease of 47,861 square feet at 342 Carol Lane in Elmhurst to Euroview Enterprises, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of glass shower doors for commercial and residential applications.

Euroview is moving from a nearby location at 420 W. Wrightwood, in Elmhurst. Euroview is rapidly expanding, and they chose to stay in Elmhurst because of its centralized location and great access to I-290, I-294 and I-88.

Darwin's Director of Brokerage Services Adam Haefner and Associate Zeke Rowan represented the investor. Transwestern's Justin Lerner represented the tenant in the transaction.

"This is a fine example of a company supporting the construction industry growing and expanding their operations," Haefner says. "With the end of the recession, many homeowners and builders will be looking for products like Euroview's as they improve existing homes and build new homes."

