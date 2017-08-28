Partnership brings Glory, Symitar programs together

hello

Business Wire

LISLE -- Cash technology solutions company Glory said it has joined the Symitar Vendor Integration Program.

Participation in the program provides Glory with access to Symitar's technical resources, enabling their TellerInfinity assisted-service technology solution to integrate with Symitar's Episysplatform.

The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Glory's TellerInfinity combines the efficiency of self-service, the versatility of online and mobile banking, and the personal assistance of a visit to the teller counter. Members can perform practically any transaction independently, with assistance from a teller as needed.

welcomed the announcement. He said "We are proud to participate in the Symitar Vendor Integration Program, which accelerated our interface development using SymXchange. Our extensive background and proven success in software development has resulted in a successful, feature-rich integration with Episys," said Joe Gnorski, vice president, Americas marketing at Glory. "This will enable credit unions to continue to transform their branches through the use of assisted-service technology and our TellerInfinity solution."

Symitar's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.