CellTrak names Royal to lead software development

SCHAUMBURG -- CellTrak Technologies has named Ryan Royal Chief Technology Officer.

Royal will lead the software development and quality assurance functions as CellTrak seeks to aggressively innovate its mobile-first, software-as-service platform. He will replace Steven Wegner, who will take on the new title of Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President of Information Technology Infrastructure.

Wegner will continue to provide leadership and expertise in privacy and security, web application environment experience, Cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery and business continuance strategies.

Royal has spent his 17-year career in technology-related roles, from application development to creation of strategic vision. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer for a provider of patient engagement software, where he led the complete rebuild of their core product. Royal excels at technical team leadership, resource and risk management, talent development, and the optimization of organizational processes.