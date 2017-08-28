CDK partnership enhances messaging to new websites

Business Wire

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global has partnered with ActivEngage Inc. to create Concierge Chat, a one-of-a-kind messaging tool built directly into CDK next generation websites.

The deep integration of Concierge Chat with the CDK platform will allow its customers to use ActivEngage's professionally managed chat service to drive qualified sales opportunities into the dealership.

"The integration of Concierge Chat into our Next Gen websites further builds upon the fully responsive platform we've developed to allow dealers to connect with their customers no matter how they shop," said Max Steckler, vice president of product management at CDK Global. "As the industry continues to be flooded with stand-alone product innovation while lacking best-in-class integration, the creation of Concierge Chat is just one example of how CDK is meeting the challenge and enabling end-to-end automotive commerce via an open exchange."

CDK Next Gen Websites provide a mobile-first experience with modern, cutting-edge designs across platforms and devices, speed and efficiency, and better SEO performance. In addition, they adapt to target audiences through personalized experiences, and integrate with state-of-the-art engagement and conversion tools that aid in bridging the online and in-store experiences.

ActivEngage participates in the CDK Global Partner Program, which launched in 2016 with the goal of enabling end-to-end automotive commerce via an open platform integrating capabilities to increase sales, operational efficiency, and profitability for dealers. To date, CDK Global is working with more than 15 partners whose services are optimized and integrated across CDK website workflows and will continue building its roster of certified partners in 2017.