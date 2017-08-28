Berkley Program Specialists hires business development executive

NAPERVILLE -- Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley company, has appointed Michael Greville as vice president and business development officer.

Greville will oversee the new business strategy for the organization. He is responsible for managing prospective program administrator relationships nationwide as well as engaging with key industry groups such as Target Markets Program Administrators Association, Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association and Professional Liability Underwriting Society. He will lead the business development team in identifying program opportunities and increasing the company's profile.

Greville joins the company from a national programs insurance carrier, where he recently served as the vice president of program development. He brings 27 years of insurance experience that spans sales/distribution management, program management, MGA management, consulting and underwriting. He also earned Certified Programs Leader and Certified Sales Executive designations and was a decorated member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"With a team of experts focused exclusively on programs business and the ability to write in all 50 states on admitted or non-admitted paper, Berkley Program Specialists is poised for growth," said Greg Douglas, president of Berkley Program Specialists. "Bringing Michael onboard demonstrates our commitment to expanding on an already solid foundation. He magnifies existing business development capabilities and his experience in the programs space will undoubtedly help us connect with more program administrators who share our vision."