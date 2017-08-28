Amazon cuts prices at Whole Foods by up to 43 percent on first day

Customers shop at a Whole Foods Market, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Parent company Amazon has announced they will drop the prices on certain food items at the stores.

Amazon spent its first day as the owner of a brick-and-mortar grocery chain cutting prices at Whole Foods Market.

At the Whole Foods on 57th Street in Manhattan, organic fuji apples were marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound; organic avocados went to $1.99 each from $2.79; organic rotisserie chicken fell to $9.99 each from $13.99; and banana prices were slashed to 49 cents per pound from 79 cents.



Amazon acquired the upscale supermarket chain for $13.7 billion, sending competitors such as Kroger, Costco and Wal-Mart reeling. Whole Foods earned a reputation for high prices, getting the nickname Whole Paycheck.



Shares of Kroger fell as much as 2 percent in early trading on Monday.



