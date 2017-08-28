Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/28/2017 11:58 AM

Amazon cuts prices at Whole Foods by up to 43 percent on first day

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Customers shop at a Whole Foods Market, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Parent company Amazon has announced they will drop the prices on certain food items at the stores.

    Customers shop at a Whole Foods Market, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Parent company Amazon has announced they will drop the prices on certain food items at the stores.

 
Jennifer Kaplan and Matthew Boyle
Bloomberg
WP Bloomberg

Amazon spent its first day as the owner of a brick-and-mortar grocery chain cutting prices at Whole Foods Market.

At the Whole Foods on 57th Street in Manhattan, organic fuji apples were marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound; organic avocados went to $1.99 each from $2.79; organic rotisserie chicken fell to $9.99 each from $13.99; and banana prices were slashed to 49 cents per pound from 79 cents.


Amazon acquired the upscale supermarket chain for $13.7 billion, sending competitors such as Kroger, Costco and Wal-Mart reeling. Whole Foods earned a reputation for high prices, getting the nickname Whole Paycheck.


Shares of Kroger fell as much as 2 percent in early trading on Monday.


wholefoods-bg

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account