Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/25/2017 5:24 PM

Rauner vetoes state bill to raise minimum wage to $15

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed a measure that would have raised the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2022.

    Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed a measure that would have raised the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2022.
    Associated Press, Nov. 16, 2016

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed a minimum wage measure that would have hiked the state's hourly rate to $15 by 2022.

The current minimum wage is $8.25. But under the measure, workers 18 and over would have seen their wages jump in periodic increments over 5 years. The bill also included a tax credit to protect small businesses with 50 employees or less.

The governor in his veto message said that helping individuals get out of poverty is a top priority but "mainstream economic theory and mainstream economic evidence strongly suggest that an increase in the minimum wage of this magnitude will hurt the very individuals it seeks to help."

The measure was opposed by business groups such as the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Technology and Manufacturing Association.

The bill's House sponsor Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, had argued that workers aren't able to make ends meet while big corporations are reaping the benefits.

After the measure passed the Illinois House on May 30, the governor's office said he was in support of increasing the minimum wage "as long as other structural reforms" were in place to bring down the regulatory burden on businesses.

For more of the story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account