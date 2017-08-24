New Lombard Mariano's building sells for $20M

A couple days after Mariano's opened in Lombard, the building leased to the grocery store has been sold to a private investor for $20 million.

Brokers from Mid-America Real Estate Corp. in Oakbrook Terrace announced the sale of the 74,000-square-foot grocery store at Roosevelt and Finley Roads. They would not discuss further details of the deal.

The sale is the latest in a long run of high-priced sales of buildings leased to the grocery chain, which is now owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger, and shopping centers anchored by a large Mariano's.

These properties have attracted investors because of their locations and long-term leases, experts say.

A similar sale took place about 10 days after the Mariano's on Golf Road in Des Plaines opened in the spring. Realty Income, a San Diego-based real estate investment trust, purchased that location for $34.6 million.

And in other deals last year, a Mariano's in Vernon Hills sold for more than $36 million and the Mariano's in Elmhurst was purchased for $25 million.