8/23/2017

Walgreens earns best place to work for disability equality index

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2017 Disability Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to disability inclusion and workplace equality, administered by the U.S. Business Leadership Network and American Association of People with Disabilities.

It is the first time Walgreens has earned a perfect score from the DEI index, which is now in its third year.

The 2017 DEI rated 110 businesses in the report, which evaluates disability inclusion-related policies and practices including cultural leadership, enterprisewide access, employment practices, community engagement and support services.

Walgreens efforts satisfied all of the DEI's criteria resulting in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for Disability Equality. Walgreens joins the ranks of 67 U.S. businesses, which also earned top marks this year.

"It's an honor to be acknowledged by the Disability Equality Index for our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce that aligns with our mission to champion everyone's right to be happy and healthy," said Steve Pemberton, vice president and global chief diversity officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. "Our Walgreens Disability Inclusion Network business resource group has been especially helpful with evolving our policies and practices to help ensure we continue our historical commitment of employing people with disabilities."

