Dual-language day care facility eyes vacant store in Algonquin

hello

A children's learning facility and day care could soon give new life to a former furniture store on the east side of Algonquin.

Kids Island Learning Center is proposing buying and repurposing the 30,454-square-foot building at 1600 E. Algonquin Road, which has been vacant since Rec Room Furniture went out of business in 2008, said senior planner Katie Parkhurst.

The site would be transformed into a day care that provides developmental and educational services for children ages 3 months to 12 years old. Kids Island owner Krzysztof Szczepaniec said the dual-language facility would cater to a large portion of the village's population by employing teachers who speak and teach both Polish and English.

"We're choosing very carefully the location we wanted," he said. "We'll accommodate anyone who wants to join us and learn."

Algonquin trustees acting as a committee of the whole Tuesday gave a thumbs-up to the learning center's request for a special use permit, which would allow the day care to operate at a predominantly commercial site. They are expected to consider the proposal as a village board next month.

"This is very good for our community," Village President John Schmitt said.

Project plans call for reconstructing the building's interior to include 10 classrooms, a reception area, an office and bathrooms, Parkhurst said. Warehouse space would be converted into an indoor play area, and outdoor play equipment surrounded by fencing would be installed just east of the building.

Kids Island representatives do not intend to change the structure's facade beyond basic repairs, Parkhurst said.

The learning center, which would employ 15 teachers to start, would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with special events on Sundays. Szczepaniec said daily learning blocks would take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., though the facility's hours would be extended to accommodate parents' work schedules.

Kids Island, founded in 2008, also has facilities in Hanover Park, Schiller Park and Northbrook.

"This will be a place where children can learn and develop in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect for cultural diversities," Parkhurst said.