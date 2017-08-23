CDH earns honors as top nurse employer in Illinois

WINFIELD -- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital has been named one of the best hospitals for nurses to work for in Illinois by Nurse.org, a career-focused website for nurses.

over the past two years, Nurse.org has collected more than 1,500 reviews by nurses at 169 Illinois hospitals about their workplace satisfaction. Reviews in Illinois revealed that Central DuPage Hospital has one of the highest levels of satisfaction among its nurses.

Reviewers cited caring doctors that listen, good support from management, and good benefits as the basis for the 4.5 star rating out of 5, with 100 percent of the nurses surveyed recommending Central DuPage Hospital as an employer.

"This honor reflects the outstanding commitment of our nursing leadership team to foster a nurturing and respectful environment for our team of exceptional nurses," said Debra O'Donnell, chief nurse executive and senior vice president of Patient Care Services, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. "We thank our nurses for their remarkable dedication and professionalism to ensure the highest level of care for our patients."

Nurse.org provides a safe platform on which nurses leave honest workplace reviews. Completely anonymous, nurses share their opinions about culture, nurse-to-patient ratios, and other matters important to them.

"We're excited to be able to recognize Central DuPage Hospital for its excellent work environment," said Phillip Lee, Nurse.org Product Manager. "After surveying over fifteen hundred nurses in Illinois, it is clear that Central DuPage Hospital is one of the best places for nurses to work."