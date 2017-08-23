Adams names Devine senior applications engineer

Adams Magnetic Products has appointed Michael Devine as senior applications engineer in its Elmhurst facility.

Devine will provide direct engineering support to Adams' customer base, as well as sales and production support, primarily focusing on permanent and electromagnetic circuit design. He will also be responsible for evaluating current and potential magnet applications against industry benchmarks, to better meet the needs of Adams customers.

Before joining Adams, Devine served as senior applications engineer at Dexter Magnetic Technologies, where he interacted with customers from aerospace, defense, petrochemical, medical, semiconductor, research universities and government facilities regarding magnetic design. He is an active and contributing member of several industry associations, has published over 20 technical papers and presented at numerous technical conferences in the magnetics industry.

Devine holds an M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Iowa State University, Ames, IA, and a B.S. in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He is a certified project management professional and is proficient in several magnetic modeling software programs.

"Michael's vast experience in magnetics and exposure to numerous applications in the industry will help to develop our customers' designs in a very effective and efficient manner," said Adams Director of Technology Tony Hull. "Michael's passion to assist others with solutions will undoubtedly strengthen the company and benefit our customers."