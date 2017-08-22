Branford Group sets online auction for GE Power facility

BEDFORD PARK -- The Branford Group will conduct an online auction arranged by GE Capital, Industrial Finance, to sell the surplus assets of GE Power, 7337 S Mason Ave., Bedford Park.

GE Power is a modern facility where buyers will find a complete offering of CNC Machining Equipment. The auction will open 8 a.m. Sept. 5 to 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

This auction will feature a 2012 Amada Precision Grinder; 13 Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers, to 2014; EDM machines; CNC lathes and boring mills; machine tools and saws; and facility and support equipment.

"The auction sale for GE Power includes extremely well maintained and late model CNC metalworking equipment," said James Gardner, partner at The Branford Group, "The equipment is as late as 2014 and includes CNC Horizontal and Vertical Machining Centers, EDM's, CNC Precision Grinders, machine tools, welders and general plant support equipment. The overall offering should be very desirable in the marketplace based on its condition and age."

For more information, visit http://www.thebranfordgroup.com/DNN3/Auction/GEPO0917.aspx