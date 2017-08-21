Infutor makes Inc.'s fastest growing companies list

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor has been named to the 36th annual 2017 Inc. 5000, a ranking of America's fastest growing private companies.

With a 42 percent growth rate from 2013 to 2016, Infutor's growth trajectory has continued with first half 2017 new-client bookings up 155 percent over first half 2016 new-client bookings. Infutor's client retention rate is 98 percent. As a result of its rapid growth, Infutor is on track to increase its employee base by more than 50 by the end of the year with new hires across sales, product, technology, finance, HR and marketing.

"We are very excited to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest growing private companies. It is an honor to once again be a part of this distinguished, growth-oriented group," said Gary Walter, president and CEO of Infutor. "This accolade is a testament to the strength of our team and Infutor's steadfast commitment to delivering market leading, expert consumer identity management solutions that help marketers and risk professionals accurately identify consumers and drive engagement, personalization and risk mitigation."

Infutor helps verify and complete fractional consumer identities on demand, with critical name, phone, address and email information; then completes and enhances customer profiles with valuable demographic, psychographic, behavior, historical, lifestyle and other highly predictive attribute data. This information provides a comprehensive view of consumers through not just their purchase journeys but along their life journeys as well.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent, and companies must have revenues of at least $2 million in 2016.