updated: 8/21/2017 10:54 AM

Adelphia brokers $2.6M sale of retal building

PLAINFIELD -- Adelphia Properties has arranged the sale of a new retail building at 12750 S Route 59 in Plainfield for $2.6 million.

The seller was a Chicago-based developer.

The 5,550 square-foot building consists of Potbelly & T-Mobile tenants in place with one vacant unit. The retail center offers high vehicle traffic counts with frontage at a heavily traveled stoplight intersection.

Adelphia Properties' George Spirrison, CCIM & Simeon Spirrison, CCIM represented the private investor in the transaction.

