Gesture makes Inc. fastest-growing list

WESTMONT -- Inc. magazine ranked Gesture, a mobile fundraising technology company, No. 1,423 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within American independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"At Gesture, our mission is to help nonprofits of all sizes fundraise for their causes and exceed their goals to help Make Hope Happen," said Jim Alvarez, founder and CEO of Gesture. "We are extremely proud to be named on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time, as it symbolizes our leadership in the fundraising technology industry and is a testament to the dedication and hard work our team puts in day after day, year after year.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.