FVEC hosts annual recognition event

The Fox Valley Entrepreneurship Center will host annual ELEVATE 2017 event on October 20 at he St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Road, St. Charles.

FVEC aspires to recognize the top three businesses that have demonstrated success by stimulating growth, both economically and socially, within their own community. The event also presents a local business owner and leader in the community as the keynote speaker and to offer some amazing auction items that will entice all to participate.

The award categories that are presented that night are:

• Entrepreneur of the Year for the company who has achieved exponential growth and success, particularly with the creation of local jobs in the community;

• Community Business of the Year for the company who has shown tremendous commitment to the Fox Valley; and

• Innovator of the Year for the company or individual who has used innovation in their business to achieve growth and success.

Nominations are open to all and can be submitted online at www.fvec.org/nominations.

Tickets are $125 per person. Funds raised from the ELEVATE 2017 event will enable the FVEC to connect more local struggling businesses with growth opportunities to get their biggest dreams off the ground.

For more information call CJ Morgan, the ELEVATE 2017 Chairperson, at (630) 845-2928, CJ@FVEC.org or visit www.fvec.org/elevate.