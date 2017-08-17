Breaking News Bar
 
Business
8/17/2017

'Free cruise' robocalls could get you $900

If you've ever received one of those annoying robocalls offering you a free cruise, you may be eligible for up to $900 as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The settlement is against Resort Marekting Group, the third-party travel agency that offered the cruises on behalf of Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise Lines.

You are eligible for a payout if you received an automated phone call between July 2009 and March 2014 from RMG and your phone number is contained in their call records.

Each eligible call received has a maximum value of $300; you may claim up to three calls per phone number. The maximum payout per number is $900 but could be less depending on how many claims are received.

Check to see if your phone number is part of the settlement at www.RMGTCPASettlement.com.

