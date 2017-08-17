DuPage Medical Group gets $1.45 billion investment

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group has received a $1.45 billion funding boost from Los Angeles-based private equity group of Ares Management.

The investment by Ares will support continued growth initiatives across all of DMG's businesses, including DMG's practice management company, DMG Practice Management Solutions, and DMG's subsidiary, Boncura Health Solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, DMG's physician group, DuPage Medical Group Ltd., will remain 100 percent physician owned and directed, and DMG physicians will retain a significant ownership stake in the practice management company.

Ares also acquired Summit Partners' stake in DMG Practice Management Solutions, and Summit will exit as an investment partner.

"Ares understands and supports our core mission, which is to maintain and enrich our patient-focused, doctor-directed culture," said DMG CEO Mike Kasper. "This partnership, which will particularly benefit our subsidiary Boncura, provides unprecedented access to capital and strategic backing for DMG's growth initiatives, such as population health, expansion into new geographies and additional service offerings."

Kasper specified that DMG patients should expect to see additional service lines, sites of care and physicians as a result of the partnership. This growth will allow DMG to enhance its integrated outpatient delivery model and further enhance its efforts to provide quality, efficiency and access to patients.