Ridge breaks ground on Bartlett business park

BARTLETT -- Ridge, the industrial development arm of Transwestern Development Co., has broken ground on a 186,000-square-foot development in Brewster Creek Business Park, a 468-acre, master-planned industrial park in Bartlett.

The project, called Ridge Brewster Creek II, is expected to be completed in December 2017. Ridge previously developed Ridge Brewster Creek I, a 271,000-square-foot building that is 50 percent leased to Winhere Brake Parts.

Located at 1331--1337 Schiferl Road, Ridge Brewster Creek II will feature 32-foot clear heights with 50-by-50-foot column spacing, ESFR sprinkler system, 35 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 224 car parking spaces. The park's location at the intersection of Stearns and Munger roads, just west of Route 59, provides accessibility to Interstate 90 and O'Hare International Airport via the planned I-390 expressway.

"With the recent completion of Ridge Brewster Creek I, the timing was right to pursue another compelling opportunity at Brewster Creek Business Park," said Darcie Fankhauser, senior vice president at Ridge. "Demand for large blocks of high-quality industrial space in DuPage County remains strong, and Ridge Brewster Creek II will be an ideal facility for light manufacturing and food industry users."

Selected subcontractors on the project include leasing agent Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, general contractor: Triumph Construction Services Corp., architect Harris Architects Inc., and civil engineer Eriksson Engineering Associate Ltd.