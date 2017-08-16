Breaking News Bar
 
JAK promotes Garland to creative director

JAK Creative Design in Darien had promoted Chris Garland to creative director.

Over the past 10 years, Garland advanced from a junior designer role to become JAK's digital director. Born and raised in the south suburbs of Chicago, Garland received a bachelor of science degree in graphic design from Illinois State University. Since joining JAK in 2007, he has made significant contributions to the design department. While he was digital director, Garland spearheaded digital design initiatives, investigated new technologies, and created gi card and package designs. In his new role as creative director, he will oversee JAK's design and writing team.

"Since Chris joined the JAK team, he has been a calming voice of reason," President and CEO Jill Kerrigan said. "His glass-half-full attitude and willingness to teach and mentor fellow employees has inspired us all. Chris has encouraged the team to strive to improve our skills and the work we do for clients."

