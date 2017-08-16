Flight to quality and value in O'Hare office market

999 Touhy Avenue is well-positioned for the flight to value taking place in the O'Hare office market and offers tenants an alternative to Class A spaces. Daily Herald file photo

Over the last several years, Class A space in markets like O'Hare has been readily available to tenants. With that availability, we've experienced a flight to quality -- tenants taking advantage of the opportunity to move up to newer, more modern Class A buildings, without necessarily paying a substantial premium for space.

Some of the buildings or complexes that benefitted from this flight to quality have included Triangle Plaza and O'Hare Plaza I & II.

Today, however, we've continued to witness a subtle market shift as some of the best Class A spaces have been absorbed. While certain elements of quality will always be important to tenants, we are now seeing a flight to value, where Class B buildings that offer top-line amenities, great accessibility and strong visibility are in a position to capitalize because they represent a strategic and viable alternative for tenants looking for corporate and regional headquarters space as well as satellite offices.

Numbers tell stories: In the O'Hare market, the Class A vacancy rate is 12.3 percent, its lowest mark in years. In contrast, the Class B vacancy rate is significantly higher, by well over half, at 20.7 percent. Yet to demonstrate the flight to value trend, absorption of space is occurring at a greater level in Class B space. In the second quarter, 208,300 square feet of Class B space was absorbed compared to 64,100 square feet of Class A space.

As leasing activity and space absorption has occurred, and the vacancy rates have fallen, there has been upward pressure on rents -- to $32 per square foot gross, including taxes and operating expenses. While value isn't determined by price alone, the rental rate for Class B space is 30 percent less at $21 per square foot gross.

In the eye of the beholder: There is a universe of O'Hare market tenants, like any market, that seeks to be at "main and main," and in a trophy property that may offer the newest construction and the ultimate level of finishes and amenities. With that profile comes a certain premium. But because they may be Fortune 500 firms, or companies that value a higher profile, they will pay that price.

At the same time, there are plenty of businesses -- from technology firms to professional service companies -- whose requirements differ.

These companies are value-driven, placing a greater emphasis on creating their own individual space as opposed to identifying with a trophy property. They understand that what they save in rent can be applied to designing and finishing their own space, or investing in the business itself.

These tenants want to be in the O'Hare market overall because of its central location.

Class B buildings have great opportunities: Just as tenants are seeking quality, building owners too have boarded the flight to quality by enhancing the amenities they were able to offer tenants within their building. As a result, owners spent considerable capital to add conference centers, food service, fitness centers and various other amenities to be more competitive.

• Ryan Freed and Rawly Lantz are members of the Cawley Chicago leasing team that was recently named to market space at O'Hare Offices in Des Plaines.