Sikich Investment Banking hires Davenport as director

Sikich Investment Banking, based in Chicago, recently hired Thomas L. Davenport II as a director.

Davenport, who brings more than 15 years of experience in investment banking and financial advisory services to Sikich, will help lead the firm's work with manufacturing and distribution clients.

Prior to joining Sikich, Davenport was founder and managing partner of Davenport Capital Management, a boutique investment bank. In this role, he advised entrepreneur-owned firms and financial investors, including private equity and venture capital firms. He has also previously held investment banking roles at William Blair and Citigroup Global Markets.

Davenport earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a master's degree in public administration from the Baruch College Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Morehouse College. He is registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as a series 7 general securities representative and a series 63 uniform securities agent.

"Thomas brings a strong investment banking background and deep expertise in manufacturing to our group," said Rick Herbst, partner-in-charge of Sikich Investment Banking. "His entrepreneurial background meshes well with our culture, and he will play a key leadership role on our team. We're excited to have him on board and are confident he will make an immediate impact."

"I'm excited to join this growth-oriented firm and strong investment banking team," Davenport said. "I look forward to drawing on my work in the field, which includes over a decade of experience advising industrial companies, to help Sikich continue to deliver strategic business counsel and help clients successfully complete mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions."

Sikich Investment Banking offers mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.