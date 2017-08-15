Patton joins Shields Meneley Partners

Shields Meneley Partners announced M. Bernadette Patton, CAE has joined the firm as a partner.

In a newly-created role, Patton will oversee global marketing and new business development for the firm. Based in Shields Meneley Partners' Chicago headquarters.

Prior to joining Shields Meneley Partners, Patton spent 17 years as president and chief executive officer of the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago, the resource for advancing workforce strategy and leadership. She was responsible for the vision, mission, and growth strategy for the 700-company member organization and served as an industry spokesperson.

Previously, Patton served as chief staff executive for four client associations during her tenure at SmithBucklin. In that capacity she provided strategic direction and led organizational transformations including acquisitions and integrations, business unit management and consulting.