Panda Express, CVS coming to Huntley

Huntley is getting a new Panda Express and CVS Pharmacy next year.

The Huntley plan commission and village board in July greenlighted plans for a 2,200-square-foot Panda Express Chinese Kitchen restaurant with drive-through within Huntley Crossings Phase II, east of Route 47 and north of Regency Parkway. Construction is expected to start this fall.

Plans for a 13,255-square-foot CVS Pharmacy with drive-through on a 1.75-acre site at the northwest corner of Kreutzer Road and Route 47 also are moving forward. The petition included plans for future development of a 1.14-acre lot fronting Kreutzer Road, a .97-acre lot for stormwater detention, and a 2.54-acre lot for flood plain compensatory storage.

Site work is expected to begin this fall.