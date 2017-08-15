Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 8/15/2017 11:30 AM

Panda Express, CVS coming to Huntley

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Huntley is getting a new Panda Express and CVS Pharmacy next year.

The Huntley plan commission and village board in July greenlighted plans for a 2,200-square-foot Panda Express Chinese Kitchen restaurant with drive-through within Huntley Crossings Phase II, east of Route 47 and north of Regency Parkway. Construction is expected to start this fall.

Plans for a 13,255-square-foot CVS Pharmacy with drive-through on a 1.75-acre site at the northwest corner of Kreutzer Road and Route 47 also are moving forward. The petition included plans for future development of a 1.14-acre lot fronting Kreutzer Road, a .97-acre lot for stormwater detention, and a 2.54-acre lot for flood plain compensatory storage.

Site work is expected to begin this fall.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account