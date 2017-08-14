Breaking News Bar
 
R.A. Smith names new president

NAPERVILLE -- R.A. Smith National, headquartered in Brookfield with an office in Naperville, announced Richard (Ricky) A. Smith, Jr., P.E., will assume the role of company president, succeeded current President Richard A. Smith, M.S., P.E., effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Ricky Smith has over 15 years of experience at R.A. Smith National, which includes serving as director of the Land Development Services division overseeing operations in Brookfield, Wis., Irvine, Calif. and Naperville. Ricky is a graduate of Northwestern University with a B.S. in civil engineering and economics.

Richard Smith will remain involved in the company as CEO, serving in an advisory and support role.

R.A. Smith National has planned the change in leadership over the last two years to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for clients, business partners and employees.

