New Starbucks open on Randall Road in Elgin

hello

Just in time for those in need of a caffeine fix in the midst of the back-to-school mayhem, or those looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, a new Starbucks is open along the Randall Road corridor.

The coffee shop is located at 821 S. Randall Road in Elgin, in front of the Meijer store, just south of College Green Drive.

The Starbucks is on the east side of the road, making that caffeine stop a little easier for those heading northbound on the Randall Road corridor. However, the java stop is easily accessible with stoplights for commuters heading in either direction.

Marc Mylott, the director of community development for the city of Elgin, said the addition of the Starbucks as well as other retail businesses going up along the Randall Road corridor, is a sign of the ongoing interest in developing in the area.

"The continued strong interest and low vacancy rates in retail and service-oriented uses along the Elgin portion of Randall Road only underscores our story: Elgin is a wonderfully diverse and inclusive community to which persons continue to come to live, work, and recreate," Mylott said. "Retail and service uses follow people, and people are coming to Elgin."

The city of Elgin first granted Starbucks its building permit for this location on Dec. 12, 2016, said city of Elgin building official Raoul Johnston.

Construction began in March of this year, he said.

The building itself was completed just a few months later on June 22. The interior work then began in mid-June with a planned August opening date, he said.

The new Starbucks joins many others up and down the Randall Road corridor, on both the east and west side of the road, including others in Elgin and nearby South Elgin.

Stores closing:

As part of a nationwide closing of many Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores, the Randall Road corridor will be losing two of the popular children's clothing and accessory stores.

The Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores in Algonquin Commons are part of the closures across the country, which include more than 350 stores shutting their doors as part of the company's restructuring.

The Gymboree company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, and announced it would close many of its 1,281 stores. Crazy 8 is Gymboree's low-cost clothing company and also is part of the restructuring.

The Gymboree in Algonquin Commons is located at 2012 S. Randall Road, while the Crazy 8 store is just to the north at 1958 S. Randall Road. Both stores are having sales and discounts on merchandise leading up to the closings.

According to store employees, the Crazy 8 store is set to close around the end of September, while the Gymboree store will close when everything has been sold.

The stores sell clothes for infants and younger children, as well as accessories, shoes and more to go along with them.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.