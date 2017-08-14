Lake Zurich hosts 'Taste of the Towns'

LAKE ZURICH -- The 11th annual Taste of the Towns is scheduled to be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, in Lake Zurich.

Hosted by the LZ Area Chamber of Commerce, Taste of the Towns features a variety of local food and beverage vendors who will be serving samples of their menus. Attendees can enjoy their samples at any of the picnic or pavilion seating available.

Taste menus are available for $40 before the event at www.tasteofthetowns.com, and includes a "Taste" of food from all 29 vendors and over $100 in coupons for your next visit to most of the participating restaurants. The menus may be shared by more than one individual. Taste Menus may also be purchased for $55 on the day of the event, in addition to the $2 entry fee for anyone over 21.

Tasting Tokens may be purchased at the event for $3 each and allows for one sample of food from a single vendor per token. Attendees can use two Tasting Tokens at one vendor to receive a full serving of the food or drink that vendor offers.

29 different local establishments, including Bbq'd Productions, Beelow's Steakhouse, BeerAbility, Bellalukes, Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, Bobbers Lake Zurich, Buddy's Special Events, Buffalo Creek Brewing, California Pizza Kitchen, Chasers Sports Bar & Grill, Copper Fiddle Distillery, Consume, Culvers of Lake Zurich, Franco's Pescheria, Jersey Mike's, La Malinche Bar and Grill, Lou Malnati's, Morkes Chocolates, My Flavor It! Place, Nothing Bundt Cakes, On Occasion Catering & Events, Orchard Prime Meats, Prairie Krafts Brewing Company, Roaring Table Brewery and Taproom, Simply Delicious Gourmet Catering, Smokin' T's BBQ, Trader Joe's, UnWined, and Zin Gastro Pub will provide samples, or "tastes," of their food or drink.

Billy Nixon, The DuPage Band and dancers from The Academy of Performing Arts will provide live entertainment. Children and family activities will also be held throughout the day, adding to the "Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.TasteoftheTowns.com.