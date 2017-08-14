Gorski Joins Littelfuse as chief accounting officer

Littelfuse announced the appointment of Jeffrey Gorski as vice president and chief accounting officer.

Gorski will be responsible for worldwide corporate and technical accounting, SEC reporting and shared services, and will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Meenal Sethna.

Gorski will succeed John Quille who is retiring and will remain in an advisory role during the transition.

Most recently, Gorski served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer of R.R. Donnelley & Sons, where he held several roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining R.R. Donnelley, he was a senior manager at KPMG LLP. Gorski received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in Wisconsin, USA, and is a certified public accountant in Illinois.