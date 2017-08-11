RJN Group names new president

hello

WHEATON -- RJN Group's board of directors has unanimously chosen Jeff Plymale as the organization's next president.

Plymale, who currently serves as RJN's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed current President and CEOP Al Hollenbeck, who will remain CEO and chairman of the board.

Plymnale has a track record of strong leadership and innovation both inside and outside of RJN. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and joined RJN Group, Inc. in 2000. Since then, he has undertaken various management positions within the organization, including business development, strategic planning,

geographic expansion, product development, and management of multiple large-scale condition assessment programs around the country with municipalities under federal consent decrees.

Prior to joining RJN, Jeff worked both in the U.S. and internationally on large scale engineering programs with some of the largest utilities in the world including Australia, Singapore, and Europe.

"RJN provides innovative, cost-effective engineering solutions, every day, and our solutions offer a cleaner and safer community around the United States. This is a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome," he said.

RJN Group, Inc., established in 1975, is a professional engineering and assessment services firm that provides innovative, affordable, and sustainable solutions to improve the performance and service life of collection and conveyance systems.