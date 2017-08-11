Hub Group receives supply chain partner award

OAK BROOK -- Transportation solutions provider Hub Group has been recognized as one of SupplyChainBrain's "100 Great Supply Chain Partners" for 2017.

Nominations were received for providers in every aspect of supply chain management. During the six-month online poll, supply chain professionals were asked to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"For 15 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners -- a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. This year's field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

"Our number one goal is to deliver solutions that allow our customers to better control supply chains and their costs," commented David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is truly rewarding to be recognized by our customers in this way."

The complete list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2017 appears in the July/August issue of SupplyChainBrain.