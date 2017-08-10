Mechanics, dealers still don't have deal after all-day talks

After striking for more than a week, a union representing almost 2,000 auto mechanics across the Chicago area spent Thursday at the bargaining table but could not reach an agreement.

A modified final agreement was presented to the union Thursday, and its mechanics will vote on it in the near future, the New Car Dealers Committee, which represents 130 suburban dealerships, said in a statement Thursday evening.

The mechanics, members of the Automobile Mechanics Local 701, have been on strike since Aug. 1 after rejecting a 3-year contract that offered a 5 percent raise each year and other benefits.

The union also wants a guaranteed 40-hour workweek, said Sam Cicinelli, directing business representative for Local 701. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Mark Bilek, spokesman for the New Car Dealers Committee had said late Thursday afternoon he was pleased the negotiations have been taking place. "They have been at the table all day," he said.

In the meantime, about 1,700 mechanics remain on the picket lines at new car dealerships throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

There are 420 new auto dealerships in the region, including the 130 affected by the current strike. The affected dealerships, listed at www.mech701.org/saa.html, are in Barrington, Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Libertyville, Bensenville, Arlington Heights, Naperville, St. Charles and elsewhere.

Another 30 dealerships also have union mechanics, but those contracts are on a different renewal cycle. The remaining 260 area dealerships are nonunion.