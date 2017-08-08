$5 million gas station, convenience store coming to Bensenville

Crews have begun work to build a Pilot travel center at the southeast corner of Mark Street and Route 83 in Bensenville. Courtesy of Village of Bensenville

Construction crews broke ground Monday on a Pilot travel center at the southeast corner of Mark Street and Route 83 in Bensenville.

The $5 million project will result in a 6,000-square-foot facility that includes a 24-hour gas station, PJ-Fresh Market, dining area and convenience store. Officials say the project will create 80 construction jobs and 20 permanent jobs in the village.

Pilot is a family-owned business and the seventh-largest private company in the U.S.

"With more redevelopment opportunities like this on the horizon, Bensenville is making major strides in the right direction," Village President Frank DeSimone said in a news release.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in November 2017.