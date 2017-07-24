Breaking News Bar
 
Patel, Curtis join HST Materials

HST Materials has hired Milan Patel as Quality Technician and Kaitlyn Curtis as technical customer service representative at the Elk Grove Village-based fabricator and die-cutter of custom rubber and plastic gasketing.

Patel is a 2017 graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago with a BS in bioengineering. A Chancellor's Undergraduate Research Award recipient, Patel excelled in data and statistical analysis studies. He is a resident of Elgin.

Curtis, a Wheaton resident, is a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign graduate with a BS in chemical engineering and a minor in food science. She was a research and development intern at Crown Holdings, Inc. and a research assistant for Zimmerman Group.

"We are pleased to welcome both Milan and Kaitlyn to HST Materials," said Miller in making the announcement. "Their backgrounds in engineering and demonstrated leadership skills will help us to grow our business and expand our capabilities to best serve our diverse customers' needs."

