Motorola files new infringement charges against Hytera

hello

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions has filed new patent infringement complaints with the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany against Hytera Communications Corp. of Shenzhen, China and Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH of Bad Münder, Germany.

The new Mannheim Court complaints assert that Hytera's two-way wireless communication devices with improved squelch functionality are infringing Motorola Solutions's patent, specifically cover acoustic performance of two-way radio devices.

The company is seeking an injunction preventing Hytera from offering and delivering products with the squelch feature in Germany, as well as the recall and destruction of infringing products and various damages.

The action is an addition to Motorola's patent infringement complaints previously filed against Hytera in the Regional Court of Düsseldorf on April 18. With these additional patent actions in Germany, Motorola Solutions now has five pending IP litigations against Hytera, including the patent infringement complaint filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission on March 29 and the separate patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed on March 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"Each legal action we take furthers our commitment to safeguarding our valuable intellectual property for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, employees, partners and other stakeholders around the world," said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions. "This case, in addition to the case filed in the Düsseldorf Court, demonstrates the breadth of our patent portfolio, in terms of both technology and geographic scope."