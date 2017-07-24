Downers Grove firm named leasing agent for O'Hare Offices

The suburban office team at Downers Grove-based Cawley Chicago has been named exclusive leasing agent for O'Hare Offices, a three building, 450,000-square-foot office property portfolio that is adjacent to O'Hare International Airport within the O'Hare office market.

The portfolio in Des Plaines consists of 999, 1011 and 1111 Touhy Ave. and is owned by affiliates of Siete 7 LLC, a private investment group that occupies space in one of the buildings. The three buildings encompass approximately 450,000 square feet of space. The portfolio is currently 50 percent leased and offers spaces ranging from 933 square feet to 60,000 square feet. The complex has numerous large block or full floor options of approximately 25,000 square feet or more.

"This three-building portfolio is a strategic and viable alternative for tenants looking for corporate and regional headquarters space as well as satellite offices in the O'Hare market," said Tony Russo, executive vice president at Cawley Chicago. "This is a great opportunity for Cawley Chicago to work with Siete7 LLC and their affiliates in the marketing and repositioning of O'Hare Offices."

The building ownership is undertaking several initiatives to help market and position space in the three office buildings. Those initiatives include creating several market/move-in ready suites, a general clean up and refreshing of available spaces and common areas, and improved property signage. Additionally, ownership has allocated significant build out allowances to help tenants create high-functioning Class A spaces.

The three buildings were developed from 1973 to 1979 and acquired in separate transactions in 2008 and 2009. In creating a portfolio, ownership has leveraged individual building strengths and amenities into benefits for all tenants within the complex. These amenities include executive conference and training rooms, delicatessens and a fitness center. Additional features include key card, after-hours access, fiber and cable service from multiple providers, Pace transportation to CTA Blue Line to the city and ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations.

Perhaps one of the most unique characteristics and opportunities, exclusive to tenants of the complex includes the ability to advertise on the large jumbotron that is prominently located along the I-90 expressway, between Touhy Avenue and Lee Street. The traffic count along the I-90 corridor averages from 146,100 to 157,700 vehicles per day.

Specific descriptions of the three buildings and the available spaces include:

• 999 Touhy Avenue -- a five-story, 145,062-square-foot building features 29,000-square-foot floor plates and offers on-site, executive conference and training rooms. Spaces currently available range from 1,403 to 60,000 square feet.

• 1011 Touhy Avenue -- a five-story, 153,777-square-foot building features a three-story atrium, 28,000-square-foot floor plates, and an on-site, ground-floor deli and fitness center. Spaces currently available range from 933 to 28,000 square feet.

• 1111 Touhy Avenue -- a five-story, 148,000-square-foot building features a two-story atrium with terrazzo floors, 32,000-square-foot floor plates, and a ground-floor deli. Spaces currently available range from 2,226 to 32,000 square feet.