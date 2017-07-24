Breaking News Bar
 
Akemann joins TricorBraun as designer

TricorBraun Design & Engineering Group in Oak Brook announced Collin Akemann has joined the company as Industrial Designer.

He reports to Industrial Design Manager Samantha Juna and is based in Oak Brook.

Akemann designs and develops custom rigid packaging solutions for TricorBraun's consumer packaged goods brand owners located across the globe. With market insights and consumer trends in mind, Akemann works directly with clients to understand their needs and design imaginative concepts specific to required materials and manufacturing processes.

With a BFA in Industrial Design from the University of Illinois, Akemann began his career as a freelance product designer, developing concepts for the retail, hospitality, entertainment, gaming and CPG industries. Before that, he served as a design intern at John Deere and Company, Abbott Nutrition and Labs and Bump Nonprofit Design Studio.

