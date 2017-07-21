Breaking News Bar
 
7/21/2017

Moorings names Myers health services administrator

Presbyterian Homes announced Sally Myers is the new administrator of health services at The Moorings of Arlington Heights.

Myers will oversee daily operations of nursing care, memory care and the community's new assisted living building, The Highlands at The Moorings of Arlington Heights, which is scheduled to open later this year. Presages of the new units are already underway.

Most recently, Myers, a veteran of the senior living and health care industry, served as administrator of Ten Twenty Grove and King Home, two Presbyterian Homes communities in Evanston. Prior to that, she was an administrator at The Mather in Evanston, where she was part of that community's grand opening in 2010. Before that, she held both administrator and executive director titles at Belmont Village in Glenview.

Myers holds an AAS in nursing from the College of Lake County and earned her gerontology nurse certification, as well as memory support and Alzheimer's training, at Rush University in Chicago. She is certified in rehabilitation, is a licensed nursing home administrator and a member of Leading Age, the association of providers serving older adults in Illinois.

