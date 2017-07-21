Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/21/2017 9:54 AM

Manitex gets new international truck-mounted crane orders

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Globe Newswire

BRIDGEVIEW -- Manitex PM has received orders for approximately 1.5 million euros in new cranes from two international customers.

The orders are for a number of different truck-mounted crane products with lifting capacities between 3 and 40 metric tons and are being configured for various uses within the electrical utility sectors for the two customers, one of which represents follow-on business and the other a new account for Manitex PM. Initial deliveries are expected in the third quarter of 2017, with the remainder occurring in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"We are excited to announce these new orders for PM, a brand with a reputation of high quality and durability throughout the articulated crane and specialized lifting products categories," said Giovanni Tacconi, sales director at Manitex PM. "Our team here at PM is working diligently to identify and pursue new sales opportunities for our products.

"Our partnerships with key international equipment manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Iveco, together with our strong international network of distributors, are increasingly driving the global market expansion of PM, as we execute our plans throughout Manitex," he added.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account