Manitex gets new international truck-mounted crane orders

BRIDGEVIEW -- Manitex PM has received orders for approximately 1.5 million euros in new cranes from two international customers.

The orders are for a number of different truck-mounted crane products with lifting capacities between 3 and 40 metric tons and are being configured for various uses within the electrical utility sectors for the two customers, one of which represents follow-on business and the other a new account for Manitex PM. Initial deliveries are expected in the third quarter of 2017, with the remainder occurring in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"We are excited to announce these new orders for PM, a brand with a reputation of high quality and durability throughout the articulated crane and specialized lifting products categories," said Giovanni Tacconi, sales director at Manitex PM. "Our team here at PM is working diligently to identify and pursue new sales opportunities for our products.

"Our partnerships with key international equipment manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Iveco, together with our strong international network of distributors, are increasingly driving the global market expansion of PM, as we execute our plans throughout Manitex," he added.