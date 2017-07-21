Breaking News Bar
 
Hub Group nets 2016 Intermodal Carrier of the Year honor

Globe Newswire

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has been named 2016 Intermodal Carrier of the Year by KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific, based on criteria that included growth, service and technology.

Hub Group has been providing value-added solutions to KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific since 1981, when it was known as Fort Howard Paper Company. In 2016, Hub Group spearheaded a program with KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific's network, implementing an aggressive growth strategy along with cutting-edge technology to drive an on-time performance standard of 99 percent.

"We don't believe in handing out a lot of awards. We don't believe in participation trophies. If you win one of these, it's pretty impressive," said Paul Snider, president of KBX Logistics during the KBX Annual Carrier Conference. "In 2016, Hub Group grew their volume with us significantly and worked very hard to improve their proactive communications and the freight statuses that they send us. Their executives and account leadership demonstrated great support in making all of this come together."

