updated: 7/21/2017 10:38 AM

Chubb Workplace Benefits promotes Wayland to sales vice president

Jon Wayland of Hawthorn Woods has been promoted to senior vice president of sales for Chubb Workplace Benefits.

Wayland joined the company in early 2014 as vice president of broker channel sales with nearly 30 years of sales and management experience in the employee benefits industry. Since his addition, broker-driven annual sales have more than tripled and he played a key role to rebrand Combined's brokerage channel as Chubb Workplace Benefits.

Chubb Workplace Benefits is the broker-dedicated workplace benefits unit that combines the experience and capabilities of Combined Worksite Solutions with Chubb's extensive field operations and broker relationships.

