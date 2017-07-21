Breaking News Bar
 
CDW names Leahy, Corley to executive roles

Business Wire

Lincolnshire-based CDW announced Christine A. Leahy will assume the newly created role of chief revenue officer, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. Richards. Christina M. Corley takes on an expanded role of senior vice president, commercial and international markets, reporting to Leahy.

Leahy will have accountability for all customer-facing units of the company, including its Corporate, Public, Small Business, International and Strategic Solutions & Services organizations. She will be responsible for ensuring continued strong revenue growth and that CDW's go-to-market models remain highly relevant to its customers today and well into the future.

Leahy joined CDW in 2002 as the company's first general counsel. Most recently, Leahy was senior vice president, international and chief legal officer, where she led the development of the company's international strategy including the acquisition of Kelway, now CDW UK. Under her leadership, the company's international operations are delivering consistently strong results. With this transition, a search is underway for a new general counsel.

Corley will be responsible for building on the strong growth of the Corporate team and further strengthening the connection between U.S. corporate customers and the International team to ensure the company is continuing to build and fully leverage its global capabilities, delivering a consistent customer experience and driving profitable growth. Corley joined CDW in 2011 as senior vice president, corporate sales and has led significant growth in existing and new customers. J.D. Hupp in Canada and Dan Laws in the United Kingdom will continue to lead their respective businesses and report to Corley, in addition to her existing direct reports.

