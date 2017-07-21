Buffalo Grove officials, residents still unhappy with Link Crossing townhouse plan

This is a sketch of one option K. Hovnanian Homes presented to the Buffalo Grove Planning and Zoning Commission. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

A new version of the proposed Link Crossing development north of Didier Farms was presented to the Buffalo Grove Planning and Zoning Commission, but the proposal's critics still felt the plan needs less townhouses and more single-family homes.

Wednesday's meeting was the seventh time K. Hovnanian Homes had met with the panel to discuss the plan, which has met with resistance from its potential neighbors.

One of the biggest targets in the earlier plan, the three-story townhouses, has been removed.

Land planner Mark Kurensky said the taller townhouses, slated for the northwest quadrant, have been eliminated and replaced with rear-loaded two-story townhouses.

In addition, the plan satisfies the call for expanded parkland. The two-acre park will be doubled in size.

James Truesdell, land acquisition adviser for K. Hovnanian, presented three concept plans.

Two of the plans, with cul-de-sacs, proposed clustering the homes. Both would reduce the number of units from 214 units to 192. The other more traditional, with more linear streets and without cul-de-sacs, would reduce the unit count to 196.

"We do have a preference. On the other hand, we also understand we have to work with the community and we have to listen," said Truesdell, referring to the preference for the clustered approach.

What Hovnanian heard was a decided preference for single-family over townhouses. Commissioner Scott Lesser said the project is headed in the right direction but contained too many townhouses; Commissioner Zill Khan said the plan's mix should be two-thirds single-family and one-third townhouses.

"If you had flipped the density, I would be a happy camper," he said.

Residents made similar comments. Janet Preston said the number of townhouses needs to be reduced, while Albert Murillo called the changes an improvement, but said none altered the townhouse count. Kyle Olson suggested reducing the number of homes to around 100.

Jon Isherwood, land acquisition manager for K. Hovnanian Homes, said current plans would be a benefit to the village and the school district, while a plan for 120 homes would have a negative impact on the school district.

Commissioner Matthew Cohn disputed that, saying that a mix of 196 single-family homes and townhouses would bring more children into the schools than 120 single-family homes.

Isherwood said that is not borne out by published formulas.

Cohn said he would support an all single-family plan or a plan with one-third townhouses.

"While I might be able to accept some townhomes, I certainly can't accept two-thirds to one-third as a ratio," he said.

The commission is scheduled to hear the matter again on Aug. 16, but it is likely to be continued.