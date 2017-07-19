New building planned in Wood Dale

A new 100,000-square-foot building is planned for the Chancellory Distribution Center in Wood Dale. The building, at 1500 N. Michael, is a joint venture between Distribution Realty Group LLC and Crow Holdings Capital Real Estate. COURTESY OF WOOD DALE

A new 100,000-square-foot building is planned for the Chancellory Distribution Center in Wood Dale.

The building, at 1500 N. Michael, is a joint venture between Distribution Realty Group LLC and Crow Holdings Capital Real Estate.

"Our firm views Chicago as one of the country's most important logistics hubs," said James Love, managing partner of Distribution Realty. "And we look forward to adding another Class A facility to our portfolio here."

The building is expected to feature 32-foot ceilings, fluorescent lighting with motion sensors, ample storefront glass, up to 25 dock doors, and dedicated on-site trailer storage. The building is designed to appeal to high-end warehouse and logistics companies seeking space near O'Hare International Airport.

The venture hired Sam Durkin of JLL to market the property for lease on its behalf. Arco Murray will construct the building on behalf of the partnership.

"The city of Wood Dale is experiencing a substantial uptick in redevelopment activity, especially within the Chancellory Industrial Park" said Ed Cage, Wood Dale's community development director.