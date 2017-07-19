Breaking News Bar
 
Molex celebrates third year as Chicago Marathon sponsor

LISLE -- Electronics manufacturer Molex announces its third year as an official 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon sponsor.

This year, Molex is partnering Koch Industries and other Koch subsidiaries in the marathon as part of Team Molex's largest team of runners to date.

"We are thrilled to bring the Koch family of companies together for our third year as an official sponsor of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," said Martin Slark, CEO of Molex and board member of Koch Industries. "Our theme this year for Team Molex is "Push Forward" which represents how we face challenges and achieve goals personally and professionally. Combining our individual strengths and seeing our commitments through enhances our ability to create value for our employees, our company, our communities and society."

Molex will once again sponsor a Team Molex charitable giving program offering employees an opportunity to select and raise funds for their favorite charity. Last year's efforts raised more than $60,000 for eight charities. This year, donations can be made through CrowdRise at https://www.crowdrise.com/Molex2017.

Team Molex already has more than 300 runners committed from across the globe for this year's race and plans to bring more than 150 employee volunteers. Last year, Molex sponsored 206 Team Molex runners and 120 employee volunteers to staff the aid station and information booths and to welcome runners at the Molex Hospitality tent near the finish line.

The 40th anniversary of the Chicago Marathon, part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors race series, will be held Sunday, Oct. 8. The annual event makes a significant economic impact on the host city of Chicago and assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable organizations.

